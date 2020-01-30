Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 68.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,297 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,750 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

NYSE PK traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

