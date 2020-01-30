Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $32.95. 23,539,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,636,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $296.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

