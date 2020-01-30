Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.70.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.44. 1,192,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,520. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.89. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

