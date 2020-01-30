Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 600 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 288,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

