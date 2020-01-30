Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $763,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in HP were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,596 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 195,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 178,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,133. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.93 and a 12 month high of $24.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

