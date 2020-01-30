Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.21 Million Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,852,000 after purchasing an additional 72,456 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 817,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

