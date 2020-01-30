Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Michael W. D. Howell sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $56,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $73.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

