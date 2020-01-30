Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.97. 133,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881,830. The firm has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

