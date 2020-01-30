Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 123 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after buying an additional 58,324 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 205,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 187,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,854,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 164,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,780,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total value of $6,550,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total value of $9,269,577.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,050 shares of company stock valued at $61,477,207. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $637.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.08.

TDG traded down $7.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $647.17. 8,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,185. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $600.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $376.00 and a 1 year high of $667.29.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.95% and a net margin of 16.06%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $32.50 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

