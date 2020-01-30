Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock worth $12,275,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.18. 1,008,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,493. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

