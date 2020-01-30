Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 458,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 21,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,253,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,459.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.15. 398,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,267. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.