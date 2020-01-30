Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,300,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

PNFP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.19. 9,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.88. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,319,633.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 112,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,806,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.