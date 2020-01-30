Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 216.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Unilever by 35.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

