Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys Shares of 11,600 State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $187,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,222.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Insiders have sold 93,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,365 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. UBS Group raised their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $76.32. 659,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,633,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

