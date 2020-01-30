Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.54 Per Share

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.75 ($1.88). 243,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,833. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 38.84 and a quick ratio of 38.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.16. The company has a market capitalization of $238.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

