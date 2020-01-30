Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.54 Per Share

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.75 ($1.88). 243,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,833. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust has a one year low of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 38.84 and a quick ratio of 38.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.16. The company has a market capitalization of $238.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44.
About Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.