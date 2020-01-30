Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mongodb by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mongodb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mongodb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Mongodb by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Shares of MDB stock traded up $8.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.43. 2,002,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,106. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.51. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $653,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $2,876,380.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 189,671 shares of company stock valued at $25,465,133. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

