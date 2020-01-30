Monero Price Reaches $69.26 (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $75.74 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $69.26 or 0.00746943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Instant Bitex, OKEx and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003201 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001282 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001797 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,421,605 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Monero Coin Trading

Monero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Exrates, Coinbe, Bithumb, Poloniex, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Kraken, Exmo, CoinEx, Bittrex, B2BX, TradeOgre, Binance, Braziliex, Livecoin, OpenLedger DEX, Crex24, DragonEX, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, BitBay, Ovis, Coindeal, Gate.io, Cryptomate, Instant Bitex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC Trade UA, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bisq, SouthXchange, Bitbns, Huobi, Coinroom, Bitlish, Coinut, Cryptopia, Graviex, Nanex, HitBTC, Liquid, Bitfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.