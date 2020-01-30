Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $57.79 and last traded at $57.59, with a volume of 399444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.

The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

About Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.