Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.55

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.55 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 2380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. Equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

