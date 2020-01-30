Monarch Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Chevron stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $109.98 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.