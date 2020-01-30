Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.76

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $14.09. Molecular Templates shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 11,358 shares.

MTEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $515.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.19). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 289.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 937,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $7,496,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Morenstein purchased 468,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 557.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 69,704 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

