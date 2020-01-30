Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 700 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its position in CSX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.41. 238,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,895. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.