Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 200,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,193 shares of company stock worth $15,846,893 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.23. 5,328,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,460. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

