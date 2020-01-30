Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $30.61 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.76 on Thursday, hitting $185.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,077. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a 200-day moving average of $158.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total value of $1,805,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,514 shares of company stock worth $71,168,598. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.