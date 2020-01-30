Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 828,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.24. 98,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,322. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

