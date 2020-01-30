Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Sunday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $39.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Moelis & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of MC stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 87,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,997,641.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,641.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,866 shares of company stock worth $3,728,179. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,430,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 206,852 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

