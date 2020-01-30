Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Mobile Mini has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mobile Mini has a payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mobile Mini to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

Mobile Mini stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.82. 65,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,527. Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $159.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mobile Mini will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mobile Mini and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.