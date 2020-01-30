MKM Partners Weighs in on Cimarex Energy Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at MKM Partners dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Cimarex Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners analyst J. Gerdes now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.52. MKM Partners also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $119,600.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.