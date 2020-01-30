Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Short Interest Update

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the December 31st total of 928,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 405,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of MITK stock remained flat at $$9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 177,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,342. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. Mitek Systems has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $367.79 million, a P/E ratio of -450.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MITK shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,123,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 436,428 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $4,187,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 737.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 335,262 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $2,214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1,280.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 218,507 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

