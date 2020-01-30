Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 8,576 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Ingersoll-Rand accounts for 2.2% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.14. 1,371,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,239. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $138.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

