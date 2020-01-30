Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 2,992 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 3.8% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $32,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,934,000 after buying an additional 37,353 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,153,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 18.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 502,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,676,000 after purchasing an additional 77,329 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 46,249 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 1,939 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.82, for a total value of $375,816.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,238.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock traded up $6.62 on Thursday, hitting $205.64. The stock had a trading volume of 125,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.19. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $212.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

