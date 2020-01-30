Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Up 8%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.75, approximately 624,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 374,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 678.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

