Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 584 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total transaction of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total value of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $4,195,116 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.58. 10,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,883. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $270.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

