Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 536 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $176.40. 1,307,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.94 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

