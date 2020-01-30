Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 257 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 77,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.33.

TMO traded down $16.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,531. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

