Middleton & Co Inc MA Purchases 3,860 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.24. 6,188,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,624,677. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.30. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

