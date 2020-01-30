Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 1.6% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $150,177,000 after buying an additional 145,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $146,797,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $138,898,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,994,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,955. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $67.05 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

