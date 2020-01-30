Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 495.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,227 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter.

FRC stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.57. The company had a trading volume of 551,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.36 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

