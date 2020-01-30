Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.86. 2,224,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,905. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $197.66 and a 52 week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,149 shares of company stock valued at $96,463,335 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.35.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

