Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $23.68 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 3.4% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,559,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.30. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

