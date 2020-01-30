Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 19,542 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $8,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after purchasing an additional 559,040 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 677,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 592,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.33. The company had a trading volume of 481,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,437. The firm has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $124.55 and a 1 year high of $164.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.60.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.10.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,278. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

