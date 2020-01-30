Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

MBCN stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

