Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.
MBCN stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.
Middlefield Banc Company Profile
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.
