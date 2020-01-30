Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $162.03, but opened at $168.04. Microsoft shares last traded at $172.78, with a volume of 51,529,362 shares changing hands.

The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.87.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.67.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

