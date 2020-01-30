Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $200.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.87.

MSFT traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $171.87. The company had a trading volume of 27,320,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,817,586. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.67. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

