Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $190.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $168.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,875 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 307,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $41,139,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

