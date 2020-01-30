Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.04. 34,186,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,748,785. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,281.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,899,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

