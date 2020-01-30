Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their prior price target of $192.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.03.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $168.04 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $168.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.25 and a 200 day moving average of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

