MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:YGRN) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index Inverse ETN (NYSEARCA:YGRN) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, 205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index Inverse ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index Inverse ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.