M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of M&G Plc (LON:MNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 285.75 ($3.76).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M&G from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 297 ($3.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded M&G to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 251 ($3.30) to GBX 256 ($3.37) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

MNG traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 245 ($3.22). 4,788,342 shares of the company were exchanged. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.59.

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

