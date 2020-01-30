M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 71,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 42.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 68,137 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 213.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 226.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 119,836 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.32. 2,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.32. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $100.99.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Handel Michael J. Van sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $828,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,781.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,788 shares of company stock worth $3,000,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

